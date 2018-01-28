Possible Spoiler For Royal Rumble Appearance

– A new name has been spotted in Philadelphia ahead of the Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that Barbara Blank, the former Kelly Kelly, is in the city and was at WWE’s hotel last night.

Kelly last appeared for WWE in a brief cameo appearance on the 25th anniversary episode of Raw, her first WWE appearance since she left the company in 2012. She told E! News back in October that she “may have a few more matches” in her.