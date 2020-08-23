Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s Summerslam

– According to a report by PWInsider, the Universal title match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt is currently planned to be the headlining bout for tonight’s Summerslam event. WWE announced yesterday that the match had been changed to Falls Count Anywhere rules.

WWE Summerslam 2020 will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida later tonight. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Here’s the lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville (The loser must leave WWE)

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)

* Kickoff Show: WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)