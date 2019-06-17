wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler on Talent Backstage at Tonight’s Raw

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A couple of interesting names are backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt is at the show, as are Nikki and Brie Bella.

As noted earlier, Daniel Bryan is on the show by virtue of the Wild Card rule and is set to face Seth Rollins tonight. It’s possible the Bellas may just be backstage with Bryan visiting.

