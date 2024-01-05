Possible Spoiler On Talent In Town For WWE Smackdown

A new report has a potential spoiler on a WWE talent who is in town for tonight’s Smackdown. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Gable Steveson is in Vancouver where the episode is. Both reports make clear that it’s not yet known if he will appear on tonight’s show.

Steveson has been backstage at a few TV tapings recently. He worked several WWE NXT live events over the last few months but hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since his match with Baron Corbin at Great American Bash in July.

As previously reported, Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain are set to return on tonight’s show as well.