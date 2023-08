– PWInsider reports that Mrs. The Miz, Maryse, has been seen in Detroit, Michigan ahead of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2023. According to the report, she was seen at Ford Field. Maryse has not usually been on the road for WWE as of late.

Maryse’s husband, The Miz, is competing in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at tonight’s show. WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock.