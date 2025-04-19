Possible Spoiler On Talent In Town Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

A new report has a potential spoiler on a wrestling star in town ahead of WrestleMania 41. PWInsider reports that Rusev and lana were both seen in Las Vegas on Friday.

Rusev and Lana will both be appearing at Knokx Pro Wrestling’s Polynesian Bash according to the report. Of course, with Rusev having reportedly signed with WWE, he could also show up at the PPV.

To be clear, there is no confirmed word as of yet that Rusev will be at WrestleMania 41, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.