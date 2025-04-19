wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On Talent In Town Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has a potential spoiler on a wrestling star in town ahead of WrestleMania 41. PWInsider reports that Rusev and lana were both seen in Las Vegas on Friday.
Rusev and Lana will both be appearing at Knokx Pro Wrestling’s Polynesian Bash according to the report. Of course, with Rusev having reportedly signed with WWE, he could also show up at the PPV.
To be clear, there is no confirmed word as of yet that Rusev will be at WrestleMania 41, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations
- CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit