Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend

A new report has a possible spoiler regarding a big name being brought in for WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that WWE is bringing in Shane McMahon for the weekend.

It is important to note that at this time, there’s no word on whether McMahon will be on the PPV. However, he will be in town for the full weekend.

McMahon appeared at the Royal Rumble and set up a feud with Seth Rollins that would have led to a potential match, with reports that he would be on the Raw brand. However, he was removed from plans due to a host of reported reasons, including the fact that he was reportedly heavily involved in producing the Rumble match and was frustrated the day of the Rumble, with a lot of discussion being that he was preoccupied with his own role in the match.