UPDATED: nWo Announced for A Moment of Bliss on Smackdown

UPDATE: Well, WWE.com has now confirmed that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman will be appearing as the nWo this Friday on Smackdown for Alexa Bliss’ A Moment of Bliss. You can check out the full announcement below.

The nWo to appear on “A Moment of Bliss” this Friday Hey yo… The nWo is coming to Friday Night SmackDown! Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.” What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall will be in attendance at tomorrow’s Smackdown show in Buffalo, New York. Per the report, it’s unknown if they will be appearing on TV, or if they will be there to film material for the WWE Network.

Hall and Nash are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame again next month as part of the nWo stable for the Class of 2020 inductees. Tomorrow’s Friday Night Smackdown will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The show will be broadcast live on the FOX Network.