Possible Spoiler On TNA Star’s Availability For WWE Royal Rumble

A new report has a potential spoiler regarding a TNA star’s availability for the Royal Rumble next weekend. PWInsider reports that WWE has been considering having a top TNA star in a Rumble match, and that Joe Hendry has been announced as signing at WrestleCon Indianapolis over that weekend.

Hendry was originally set to be part of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise that weekend. The site notes that according to sources with knowledge of the situation, Hendry will be appearing on the Cruise but now will be meeting at one of its ports after Royal Rumble weekend and will be taking part in the back half. That would mean that he is potentially available for the Rumble.

To be clear, there is no confirmation that Hendry will be part of the men’s Rumble match, only that he will be in town and available for such an appearance.