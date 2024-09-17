wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On TNA Star Backstage At Tonight’s NXT
September 17, 2024 | Posted by
A new possible spoiler has been reported on a TNA star backstage at tonight’s episode of NXT. Fightful Select reports that Alex Hammerstone is backstage at tonight’s taping.
To be clear, the report does not say that he is booked to appear on the show, only that he is currently backstage. Hammerstone appeared on last week’s NXT and battled Oba Femi in a match after being paid off by Tony D’Angelo, but came up short.
