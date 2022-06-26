Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

A new report has a potential spoiler for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in AEW, promotional material has been made for Claudio Castagnoli, aka the former Cesaro, for Blood & Guts.

Bryan Danielson was supposed to face Zack Sabre Jr. tonight at Forbidden Door and then compete in Blood & Guts on Dynamite. Danielson said he was hand-picking an opponent for Sabre and it was noted that this person would be the latest member of Blackpool Combat Club. That would strongly suggest (though does not confirm) that if Castagnoli is replacing Danielson at Blood & Guts, he would be doing the same tonight.

As noted earlier the other highly-speculated person to replace Danielson, Johnny Gargano, has left Chicago before the PPV. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.