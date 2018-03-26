Possible Spoiler on Tonight’s WWE Raw

According to Pwinsider.com, Jeff Hardy is in Cleveland, Ohio for tonight’s Monday Night Raw taping. Hardy has been out of action since undergoing surgery for a torn labrum and a torn rotator cuff in September 2017. Jeff has been completing physical therapy and was working out at the WWE Performance Center as of late. Matt and Jeff are scheduled to face Cesaro and Sheamus at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.