Possible Spoiler For Triple Threat Match On Tonight’s RAW

As previously reported, WWE has announced a Second Chance Triple Threat match for tonight’s edition of RAW, with Jeff Hardy, Elias, and Matt Riddle squaring off for a spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series.

According to Fightful Select, the plan as of Riddle’s name change was for him to be added to Team RAW, which would obviously involve him winning the triple threat match.

Fightful also reiterated that Vince McMahon loved Riddle’s match with Sheamus, so him joining Team RAW for Survivor Series would certainly make sense.

Should Riddle indeed get the win, he would join Sheamus, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Braun Strowman on the RAW side of things, while Team SmackDown currently includes Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and King Corbin.