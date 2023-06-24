– As previously reported, AEW has a meet and greet with top NJPW stars scheduled for later today at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto ahead of this weekend’s Collision and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. The announced stars included Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sanada, Minoru Suzuki, and Tomohiro Ishii. However, a listing has surfaced on social media showing the name of NJPW star Tetsuya Naito appearing at the meet and greet session instead of Tanahashi.

Naito has not yet been announced for this weekend’s Forbidden Door event. Sting and Darby Allin are scheduled to announce their mystery tag team partner for their match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki later tonight on AEW Collision, airing live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is set for Sunday, June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can see an image of the listing featuring Naito that popped up on social media below:

The AEW Live merch website now has Tetsuya Naito listed replacing Hiroshi Tanahashi for a meet and greet at Collision tonight.