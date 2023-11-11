– While WWE has not announced the matchup yet, it looks like they started setting up a women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series that will feature Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) against a team led by Bianca Belair. PWInsider has an update on one of the women who could become the last member of Belair’s team for the WarGames matchup. Based on last night’s SmackDown, it appears that Shotzi and Charlotte Flair will also be teaming with Belair for the matchup.

According to the report, the expectation last night at SmackDown was that Belair’s final teammate at Survivor Series would be Becky Lynch. It should be noted that still potentially leaves one slot open if the women’s WarGames matchup features two five-person teams. The women’s WarGames match at last year’s event was five versus five. However, WWE has booked four vs. four teams for WarGames matchups before.

Dakota Kai is still rehabbing a torn ACL injury, and she likely won’t be able to return to the ring until 2024. So that likely rules her out of the match. The men’s WarGames matchup will also be a five-on-five matchup this year.

WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 25. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.