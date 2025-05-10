wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Wrestler Discussed For Tonight’s WWE Backlash

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select reports that a wrestler that recently signed with WWE has been discussed for tonight’s WWE Backlash in St. Louis. Jeff Cobb has been talked about for tonight’s show. At one point, Cobb was considered for a Bloodline-related story, but it’s unknown if he would be used in that role now.

