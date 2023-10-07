wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For WWE Fastlane
October 6, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a potential spoiler for Saturday’s WWE Fastlane PPV. PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill has been seen in Indianapolis ahead of tomorrow’s show.
Cargill is expected to be at tomorrow’s show and next week’s Raw and Smackdown tapings. To be clear, there’s no confirmation at this point as to whether she will be on the PPV.
It was reported earlier this week that NXT has had no creative discussions about Cargill.
