Note on Who Talent Believe Will Win Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
June 7, 2025
Six women will compete in a ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank tonight and there are rumors about who will win. Fightful Select reports that talent involved in the match believe they know the winner, and think that it will be Naomi. Talent have been under that impression for several weeks now. This doesn’t mean that Naomi is guaranteed to win, it’s just what the talent believe at this time.