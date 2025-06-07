wrestling / News

Note on Who Talent Believe Will Win Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MITB Women 2025 Image Credit: WWE

Six women will compete in a ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank tonight and there are rumors about who will win. Fightful Select reports that talent involved in the match believe they know the winner, and think that it will be Naomi. Talent have been under that impression for several weeks now. This doesn’t mean that Naomi is guaranteed to win, it’s just what the talent believe at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading