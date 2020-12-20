wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler on WWE TLC Opening Match, Match Order Plans

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC

It appears as if we’ll have a title match to kick off WWE TLC, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of earlier this evening, the plan was for the show to start with a world championship match that was “presumed” to be Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship bout against AJ Styles.

The outlet notes that the talent on the show that they spoke to have not been told when their matches would go on before they arrived at the venue. There was some discussion of what match would close the show, and the Firefly Inferno match was being considered for that position. Fightful adds there have been “heavy preparations” for that match, which will pit The Fiend against Randy Orton.

