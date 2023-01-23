Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event.

– Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there.

– Kurt Angle is set to be a special guest referee for tonight’s show.

– There were hopes that Brock Lesnar would appear tonight. It’s unknown if he will at this time.

– The Undertaker may appear in character, as his traditional gear was sent to the show. There were pitches for him to be involved in a Bray Wyatt/LA Knight segment.

– A legends poker tournament is set for the show. The Million Dollar belt is at the show and will likely be used for this purpose.

– Ron Simmons is at tonight’s event, and there are plans for an APA reunion.