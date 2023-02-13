wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers and Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
February 13, 2023
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show.
– Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce.
– Zayn is scheduled to appear, as creative plans have him jumping the barricade like he did on Smackdown.
– WWE ordered a lot of things for a special Valentine’s Day episode.
– WWE also brought in over two dozen extras. Some of the extras were set for a backstage dining segment. Others were set for the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing.
– There will be a segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models tonight.
