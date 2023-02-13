Possible Spoilers and Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show.

– Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce.

– Zayn is scheduled to appear, as creative plans have him jumping the barricade like he did on Smackdown.

– WWE ordered a lot of things for a special Valentine’s Day episode.

– WWE also brought in over two dozen extras. Some of the extras were set for a backstage dining segment. Others were set for the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing.

– There will be a segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models tonight.