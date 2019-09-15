Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s Clash of Champions, Rumor on Seth Rollins’ Next Feud

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account reported some rumors regarding tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions 2019 event. According to the rumor, there is talk of having Seth Rollins lose “the title” tonight. It does not specify the Raw tag team or Universal one, but the tweet seems to suggest the Universal belt.

Rollins is set to defend the Universal title tonight against Braun Strowman. Earlier in the evening, Strowman and Rollins also have to defend their Raw tag team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

As previously reported, the account states that the talk yesterday in WWE was to make Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns in a No DQ Match tonight’s main event for the card.

Also, there is said to be talk backstage in WWE that Rollins’ next feud will be with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre is currently out of action due to a recent medical issue and surgery.

Clash of Champions 2019 is set for later tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Happy #ClashOfChampions… I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one: As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the run down for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non title match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

AGAIN: this was as of yesterday. Y’all know they can change anything, at anytime. However, if that match was placed in that spot, you’d think there would be a reason as to why. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

Hearing there’s been discussions – serious ones – about taking the title off Seth Rollins tonight. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019