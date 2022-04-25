Possible Spoilers On Creative Plans For Returning Superstars On Tonight’s WWE Raw

As previously noted, a few WWE superstars may be making their on-screen returns on tonight’s edition of Raw at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Fightful Select has details on the possible creative plans for two returning stars.

According to Fightful, both Asuka and Mustafa Ali were factored into the script of tonight’s show as of this morning. The creative plans reportedly include Ali in a segment with The Miz, and Asuka in a segment with the returning Becky Lynch.

Asuka has not wrestled since participating in the women’s 2021 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Ali’s most recent appearance was last October in a two-minute loss to Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Ali revealed back in January that had he asked for his WWE release, though it was later reported that the company had no plans to grant it.