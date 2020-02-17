wrestling / News

Possible Spoilers For Tomorrow’s Raw

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A couple of stars are confirmed to be at tomorrow’s episode of Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, MVP and Big Show are both scheduled for tomorrow’s episode in Everett, Washington.

As previously reported, MVP has been in talks with WWE for a producer role so he may not be there to appear on camera.

