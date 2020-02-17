wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers For Tomorrow’s Raw
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
A couple of stars are confirmed to be at tomorrow’s episode of Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, MVP and Big Show are both scheduled for tomorrow’s episode in Everett, Washington.
As previously reported, MVP has been in talks with WWE for a producer role so he may not be there to appear on camera.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Attending Far Less Raw & Smackdown Tapings
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin