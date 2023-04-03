wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes and possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which includes Wrestlemania fallout.
* Cody Rhodes is obviously set to appear on tonight’s episode and will have a segment where he calls someone backstage.
* The lWo will have an appearance on the show.
* Others set to appear include The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
