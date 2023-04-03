wrestling / News

Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Logo 2019 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has several notes and possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which includes Wrestlemania fallout.

* Cody Rhodes is obviously set to appear on tonight’s episode and will have a segment where he calls someone backstage.

* The lWo will have an appearance on the show.

* Others set to appear include The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

