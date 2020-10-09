Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Draft Episode Including Roster Changes (SPOILERS)

Two different sources have possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will feature the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

According to Wrestlevotes, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the Universal and WWE Champions, respectively, will remain on their current brands. That means McIntyre will stay on RAW and Reigns on Smackdown. It was also noted that Seth Rollins will be moving to Smackdown to join his former Shield partner. Meanwhile, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is expected to move to RAW.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that AJ Styles may be moving back to RAW. Styles has reportedly been unhappy about missing his son’s high school football games, which are mostly played on Fridays. One of the main reasons (if not the only reason) he moved to Smackdown to begin with was due to a tumultuous relationship with Paul Heyman, who is no longer running RAW’s creative. It was also noted that Styles losing clean to Jey Uso last week could be another sign he’s about to switch shows.