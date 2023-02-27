wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As previously noted, the following was already announced:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita
* Asuka vs. Carmella
* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
* Wrestlemania edition of MizTV
* Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?
– Other talent set to appear include Elias, Street Profits, Rick Boogs, Adam Pearce, Seth Rollins and MVP.
– MVP will host the VIP Lounge.
– As of Sunday, there were plans for a segment in which Rollins steals The Miz’s phone.
