Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Jade Cargill is backstage at tonight’s show.

It was reported last week that Cargill was set for Raw and Smackdown tapings this week, though there is no word on whether she will appear on camera. She had a brief appearance on screen on the WWE Fastlane pre-show.

The site also notes that Axiom and Kiana James are at the show, with the belief being they’re there to work the WWE Main Event taping.