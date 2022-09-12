Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.

In addition, the site reports that there is talk backstage that Seth Rollins will “soon” challenge for the United States Championship, currently held by Bobby Lashley.

Raw airs live tonight from Portland, Oregon on USA Network. 411 will as always have live coverage of the show.