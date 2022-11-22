Possible Spoilers For WWE Survivor Series

A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set to be at Saturday’s show, as will Maryse. Lynch was reported yesterday as expected to make her WWE TV return soon from the separate shoulder she suffered at Summerslam, with the report having noted that she was discussed and planned to be the fifth member of Team Bianca for the women’s WarGames match.

As for Maryse, all that is known is that she is set to be in Boston for the PPV. There’s no word as to whether she will appear on camera, as she could be filming for future episodes of Miz & Mrs.

The site notes that there’s been no word as of yet on Naomi, Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair appearing at the PPV. Michelle McCool is set to be there, and she and Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the show but there’s no word on whether either of them will appear on the event.