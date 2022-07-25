Possible Spoilers On Names Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

A new report has some spoilers on a few names backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are all backstage at the show.

McIntyre and Sheamus are set to compete on this week’s Smackdown in a Shillelagh match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at September’s Clash at the Castle, and Holland and Butch are of course allied with Sheamus. Jarrett, the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company is set to be the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam.

McIntyre was previously noted as being set to appear on tonight’s show, though there’s no word on the rest as of yet.