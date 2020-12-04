Possible Spoilers On How Much AEW and Impact Wrestling Will Crossover

The idea of a crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling has caused a lot of discussion online after the news that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on Impact this Tuesday. However, it may not be the interfed war that people may be wanting. Wrestling Inc reports that beyond Omega’s appearance on Tuesday, there actually isn’t set to be much of a crossover between the two. The appearance is said to be mostly a favor from Omega to Impact executive Don Callis, who is friends with him. Omega also requested Callis be the announcer for his matches with Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. Khan reportedly liked the idea and agreed to it.

Other than that, it is likely that The Good Brothers will come to AEW for a one-off match and Omega’s appearance will likely set that up somehow. The team that they will face has not been revealed.

Finally, it seems Callis’ contract with Impact will actually be up next month. It’s believed that once he is done with Impact, he will go to AEW full-time to be Omega’s on-screen manager.