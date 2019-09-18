Possible Spoilers on Names Backstage at NXT

– Some non-NXT talent are reportedly backstage at tonight’s live NXT on USA Network. PWInsider reports that Raw’s Sarah Logan and NXT UK’s Alexander Wolfe are both at the taping. Tomasso Ciampa is, as he noted on Twitter, at the show but he said he is not yet cleared to wrestle.

It’s important to note that at this point, there is no word on whether Logan or Wolfe will appear on the show, just that they are backstage.