Possible Spoilers On Plans For Another Wrestler At WWE Summerslam Tonight

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2021

PWInsider reports that Riddle is backstage at WWE Summerslam tonight in Nashville, even though he was written out of storylines with an injury. The current plan is for Riddle to appear on tonight’s show for either an interview or a promo. There may be an angle to continue the storyline with Seth Rollins. The two were set for a match but WWE pulled it earlier this week.

