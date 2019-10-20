wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers on Talent Backstage at Bound For Glory
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Several names who are not part of the announced card are backstage at Bound For Glory. PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin, Swoggle, Kylie Rae, Jay Bradley, and Tyler Matrix and Tony Gunn from OVW are all at the show.
Obviously, this doesn’t mean that all of them (or any of them, necessarily) will be used on the show, but they’re there if Impact does need to use them. The show starts in a half an hour and airs live on PPV.
