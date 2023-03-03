Possible Spoilers On Upcoming WWE NXT Plans For Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Dragon Lee

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan is for Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to split up at some point in NXT. This has been hinted at in recent weeks.

The WON also notes that Dragon Lee is expected to arrive at the Performance Center and NXT next week. He was signed back in December. He was originally planned for a debut in early January, but there were issues with getting a visa. The plan is to have him feud with Grayson Waller, as he tweeted a hint about that recently.