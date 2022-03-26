Possible Spoilers On Wrestler Set To Appear On Monday’s WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. Lashley has been out of action since Elimination Chamber, where he was written out of WWE storylines. However he was hurt before that, suffering a shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble. The storyline was that he was being held back from WWE TV due to concussion protocol.

There are rumors that Lashley will have a match with Omos at Wrestlemania.