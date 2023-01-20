wrestling / News

Possible Spoilers On Stars Backstage At WWE Smackdown

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

A few extra WWE stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, per a new report. According to PWInsider, Kevin Owens is backstage at Smackdown along with Bo Dallas (who is said to be Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits.

There’s no word on if or how any of them will appear on tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX.

