wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers On Stars Backstage At WWE Smackdown
January 20, 2023
A few extra WWE stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, per a new report. According to PWInsider, Kevin Owens is backstage at Smackdown along with Bo Dallas (who is said to be Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits.
There’s no word on if or how any of them will appear on tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX.
