Possible Spoilers on Talents Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

– Fightful Select has an update on more names who are reportedly in Tampa, Florida this weekend for WWE Royal Rumble 2024. According to the report, NXT Superstars Blair Davenport, former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Carmelo Hayes are all at the Tropicana Field right now in St. Petersburg, Florida for tonight’s event.

Fightful noted that they have not been told the NXT talents hwill be working the Rumble matches tonight. Currently, the women’s Rumble match has only eight announced competitors with 22 slots left open. The men’s Rumble match has 17 announced competitors, with 13 spots still left unannounced.

Hayes was also in Miami for last night’s WWE SmackDown, that saw him lose to Austin Theory in a singles matchup. After the match, Waller and Theory attacked Hayes, and Grayson Waller came in to make the save for his tag team partner.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set for later today at Tropicana Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. The premium live event card starts at 8:00 pm EST. The Kickoff show starts at 7:00 pm EST.