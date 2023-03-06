Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Raw

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a number of potential spoiler details regarding notes and creative plans for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw, which you can find below:

– Sources indicate that creative plans for a drink to be thrown in the face of an unspecified talent.

– Seth Rollins is planned to suffer damage to his gear and/or wardrobe tonight, likely as part of his planned segment with Logan Paul.

– It was confirmed that the storyline involving Austin Theory and John Cena will continue on tonight’s Raw.

– Internal sources that Fightful spoke with indicated that tonight’s Raw has undergone intense promotion and there’s a strong emphasis on ensuring the quality of this evening’s show. One significant WWE source shared they are expecting increased viewership based on the appearance of both John Cena and Logan Paul, and WWE will be attempting to capitalize on the larger audience to spotlight certain talent and increase anticipation for WrestleMania.