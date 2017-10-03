Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Smackdown

– Some possible spoilers have made their way online for tonight’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that word backstage at the show is that Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will be “facing off” before their match at Hell in a Cell.

Also scheduled for tonight is Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger, along with Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya & Carmella. In addition, material for a Fashion Files segment was filmed with a Pulp Fiction-style feel.

Tonight’s episode is the final one before Hell in a Cell on Sunday. It airs live on USA Network at 8 PM ET.