Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.

In addition, the report notes that they’ve received word from a fan at tonight’s Raw that he saw Gigi Dolan in the area today. Dolan and Jacy Jayne were put in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament and made it to the semifinals, but had to be pulled due to an injury to Dolan. The team was booked for last week’s Raw but didn’t appear due to their being pulled from the tournament.