– According to PWinsider, here are potential spoilers for tonight’s WWE Raw…

* Raw Tag Team champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins will defend against Cesaro & Sheamus on tonight’s Raw

* Braun Strowman will be doing an appearance on MizTV tonight to help preview the WWE TLC PPV on Sunday.

* The Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match will headline tonight’s show.

