Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

According to Pwinsider.com, here are some notes/potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…

* Ric Flair is in St. Louis.

* Brock Lesnar is not slated to appear on tonight’s edition of Smackdown, so he and AJ Styles will not be facing off until the Survivor Series.

* Vince McMahon & Triple H are not backstage for Smackdown, but Michael Hayes and Kevin Dunn are at the taping.

* Zelina Vegas has been cleared to return and is in St. Louis for tonight’s Smackdown.