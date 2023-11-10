wrestling / News

Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown In Columbus

November 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the rumored return of AJ Styles for tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Columbus, OH may have been pushed back. It was reported last week that Styles was set for a return tonight after a brief hiatus.

PWInsider also noted that Jey Uso is expected to appear at tonight’s taping. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is advertised locally. It’s possible that both will be used for dark matches.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading