– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has a report on two major title bouts that are being planned for this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. According to the report, Cody Rhodes defending his title against Solo Sikoa and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the WWE US Title have been set for the August premium live event.

The report noted that as of this week, both matches are “earmarked” for SummerSlam rather than Money in the Bank next month. Money in the Bank will feature two ladder matches for a shot to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title has also been confirmed for the event.

On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline is now targeting Cody Rhodes. Also, LA Knight will be confronting Logan Paul on tonight’s show. WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.