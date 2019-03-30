wrestling / News
Possible Stipulation Rumored For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover: New York
Several fans on Twitter have noticed something in the graphic for NXT Takeover: New York that seems to hint at a possible stipulation for the women’s title match at the event. In the poster, where Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair are standing, there are ladders underneath them. That seems to suggest that a ladder match stipulation will be announced for the match. Keep in mind this is only fan speculation at this point and WWE has given no indication on TV that this is the case. There is still one episode of NXT before the event, so it’s possible things will change before then. You can see the image yourself below. NXT Takeover happens on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
So did anybody notice the random ladders placed on the women’s side of the NXT Takeover: New York graphic? pic.twitter.com/GC8bQ1HVOj
— Will Henderson (@willh94) March 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year