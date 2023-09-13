Possible Stipulations Announced For SHO vs. Taichi KOPW Match At NJPW Destruction in Kobe

SHO will challenge King of Pro Wrestling Champion Taichi at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 24. Both men have picked possible stipulations for the match, with fans set to vote on which rules are selected.

Taichi picked a ‘Seconds Handcuffed Match’. That means that members of Just 5 Guys and House of Torture at ringside for the match will be handcuffed to each other. The pairings include EVIL and SANADA, DOUKI and Yujiro Takahashi & TAKA Michinoku and Dick Togo. If any of them break free, the match is ruled a no contest.

SHO chose a ’10 Minute Guaranteed Decision Match’. If ten minutes pass with no result, then SHO is declared the winner. Taichi will also be banned from using Black Mephisto. Finally, the stipulation adds that SHO can add more rules to the match as he sees fit.

Voting is open until tomorrow.