wrestling / News
Possible Story Direction For Lee Johnson in AEW, Who Came Up With The Idea (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
February 11, 2021 | Posted by
Lee Johnson got his first win in AEW on last night when he pinned Peter Avalon in a tag match featuring Cody Rhodes and Cezar Bonini. The win was played up as a huge deal and Johnson gave a speech after, thanking most of the Nightmare Family, but not his trainer QT Marshall.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is likely leading to a feud between Marshall and Johnson, as Marshall appeared to take exception to Johnson’s speech. According to Dave Meltzer, the idea came from Cody Rhodes, who has been watching tapes of the trainer vs. student feud between Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko. In that feud, Zybszko turned on Sammartino to try and get out of his shadow.
