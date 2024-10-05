Note On Possible Surprise Appearance at Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, the main event for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood will be Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns against the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Fightful Select has a note about a possible surprise appearance at the show.

It was noted that while WWE has been taking fan reaction into consideration when deciding main events, the reason why this match is the main event is due to “circumstances.” Many of the talent backstage believe the Rock will be there. WWE typically doesn’t hide whenever he’s around as it will increase viewership.

The Rock’s last known location was at a high school 80 minutes away from Atlanta. He visited Apalachee High for their first home football game after last month’s school shooting.